Coolville - Glenn D. Easterling, age 82, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Jan. 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio.
Glenn was born June 29, 1939 in Colgate, Ohio to Delphin Easterling and Hazel Cavey Easterling. He served in the US Army, was a pastor for the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Association and retired after 17 years as a school bus driver for the Eastern School District.
Surviving are wife of almost 60 years, Nola Easterling; son, Timothy (Valerie) Easterling of Grafton, West Virginia; granddaughter, Candy Heskett; grandson, Cainaan Heskett; great-grandson, Jackson Heskett and brothers, Howard Easterling of Buchtel, Don Easterling of Murray City.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and sisters-in-law, Carol Easterling, Blinda Easterling.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Rev. Larry Runkle officiating. Private burial will be in Zion Cemetery, Portersville.
Calling hours will be observed from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the funeral home.
Military service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard at the funeral home prior to the service on Saturday.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Glenn Easterling
