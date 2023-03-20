Glenna Gamwell

Glouster - Glenna A. Gamwell, age 96, a resident of Glouster, OH area most of her life and a resident of Willoughby, OH since 2020, died Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Ohio Living Fairmont Health & Rehabilitation Center in Willoughby.
She was born September 12, 1926 in the family home on Taylor Ridge in Trimble Twp., the daughter of Robert H. & Amelia Martha (Heinisch) Hanning. Glenna was married to Robert M. Gamwell on July 5, 1947 in Chauncey, OH.
Glenna was a para-professional for the Trimble Local School System for 20 years, retiring in 1989. For many years she and Bob spent several weeks wintering in Florida. She was a member of the Taylor Ridge Church of Christ, then the Glouster Church of Christ and she was a volunteer at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital for many years. Glenna also enjoyed traveling, baking, vegetable and flower gardening and sewing and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Red's fan.
Survivors include three daughters; Pamela J. Mastroianni of Melborne, FL, Linda K. (Thomas) Fleming of Willoughby & Krista A. Gamwell Fox of East Norwalk, CT, eight grandchildren; Jarrod Mastroianni, Dominic (Melissa) Mastroianni, Kyle (Josh) Baker, Seth (Jenni) Fleming, Rainey (Kelsey Ring) Fleming and Duncan, Molly & Hannah Fox and nine great-grandchildren; Francesca, Dominic & Glenna Mastroianni, Benjamin & Emmit Baker, Norah & Theo Fleming and Riley & Tully Fleming.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob in 2018, a brother, Herbert Hanning in infancy and four sisters, Lena Kelly, Emma Kennedy, Freda Kennedy & Clea Cavey.
Private service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Glouster, Ohio. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Fleming & Billman Funeral Home, Jefferson (fleming-billman.com) and the Morrison Funeral Home, Glouster (morrisonfc.com). Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110-2602 or the hospice of your choice. Glenna Gamwell
