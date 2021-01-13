Glenna O'Connor

ATHENS – Glenna I. O’Connor, 100, of Athens, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born May 9, 1920 in Meadow Bridge, WV, she was the daughter of the late Clervin and Nora Zickafoose Vandall.
She was the oldest of nine children and a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord, serving Him faithfully along with helping her late husband minister various churches. She was also a member of The Rolling Hills Baptist Church. During WWII she worked in Huntington, WV making bomb sights.
She is survived by her daughter, Trudy Conrath; two grandsons, Paul (Sue McGee) Conrath, James (PJ) Conrath; four great-grandsons, Jacob Conrath, Xavier McGee, Bryce and Noah Guthrie; a brother, Clervin “Sonny” Vandall; a sister, Mary (Jim) Knapp; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Amanda Conrath.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles O’Connor; a son-in-law, Charles Conrath; four sisters, Betty Harris, Margaret Frame, Grace Adkins, Gladys Walker; and two brothers, Charles and Robert Vandall.
Due to COVID-19, graveside services in Restlawn Memory Gardens in Ansted, WV will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan Ave 417, Chicago, IL 60601 or Chix 4 A Cure, 8314 State Rte 685, Glouster, OH 45732. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where You may send the family a message of sympathy, sign the online guestbook, or donate to the charities at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
