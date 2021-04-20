Lancaster - Gloria Jean Johnson went to be with her Lord on April 16, 2021. She is preceded in death by husbands, Harry J. Canter, James Wolfe, and Joseph Johnson; her daughter, Vikki L. Boyle; her mother, Lillie Deer, and step-father, William Deer.
She was a member of New Life Christian Center and enjoyed playing piano, her accordion, and singing for the Salvation Army Samaritan Center, Meals on Wheels, and Carriage Court, where she resided.
She is survived by cousins, William D. Davis and Linda Teter, both of East Lake, OH; special friends, MarySue Taub, Dee Anne Conrad, Tabitha Heisner, and Pat Courtright.
The funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at New Life Christian Center, 2642 Columbus-Lancaster Rd. NW, Lancaster. Friends may visit 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME, as well as one hour prior to the service at New Life Christian Center on Friday.
Special thanks to the staff of Carriage Court, Fairfield Medical Center, and Pickering House for the special care given to Gloria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to New Life Christian Center or The Ohio State School for the Blind.
To send an online condolence and sign a guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
