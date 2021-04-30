Gloria McElhaney

CARY, NC – Heaven welcomed Gloria M. McElhaney, 82, of Cary, NC on March 9, 2021 after a long battle with spinal challenges. She was born on Aug. 8, 1938 in Crafton, PA to Dominic and Olympia Mazzocco.
Gloria is survived by her adoring and devoted husband of 62 years, Harold “Mack” McElhaney, who fell in love with her at first sight when they were in high school. She also leaves behind son, Jeffrey McElhaney of Washington, DC; daughters, Dr. Mary Lynne McElhaney of Carolina Beach, NC, and Dr. Kellie McElhaney of Oakland, CA; as well as her four grandchildren, Griffin, Mackenzie, Isabel and Juliana. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Susan Mazzocco of Weirton, WV; and brother- and sister-in-laws, George and Phyllis McElhaney of Langhorne, PA.
In heaven, she is reunited with her parents, as well as her stepfather, Thomas Elias, and brother, Warren Mazzocco.
Gloria graduated from McDonald High School in Pennsylvania in 1956 and started her career as a legal secretary. She then dedicated her life to playing a supporting role in Mack’s illustrious collegiate athletics career, and to raising her three children. She had always wanted to attend college, and did so in her 40s. She graduated from Ohio University in 1983 Summa Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Speech and Hearing. She was also a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. Gloria was a truly dedicated and highly celebrated educator to children with special needs, working tirelessly to make a positive impact in all her students’ lives. She was a master at making an outsized impact despite the very limited resources in Ohio’s rural public schools.
Gloria was 100% Italian, and a supreme hostess and cook, keeping all of her family and friends abundantly sated with home-cooked meals and desserts. She was a staunch sports fan, and knew all the facts and stats of players and coaches, particularly those from Duke University and all Pittsburgh teams. Christmas was her favorite holiday, especially when the house was brightly decorated and full of family. She was a devoted Catholic for her entire life, and a member of St. Andrew’s in Apex.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Andrew The Apostle Catholic Church, 3008 Old Raleigh Road, Apex, NC 27502. A mass was celebrated on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. and can still be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcbfpG40Ak4. A tribute video can be viewed at https://player.vimeo.com/video/524493749?autoplay=1.
Condolences, tributes, memories and photos can be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/cary-nc/gloria-mcelhaney-10093677.
