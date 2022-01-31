Athens - Goldie Mae Everett, 74, of Athens, was called home to be with the Lord early Thursday morning, Jan. 27, 2022 surrounded by family. Born May 10, 1947 at her childhood home on Scatter Ridge Road in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Frank Emerson and Helen Louise Thompson Everett.
A graduate of Ames-Bern High School, she went on to retire from Goodyear after 32 years of loyal service. She often spent her free time gardening and feeding hummingbirds around her home. She was known for her sweet, kind soul who always saw the good in everyone she met.
She put her faith in the Lord and spent many years as a Sunday school teacher at the church she attended. Her family was her world and she was known for never missing a birthday and would cook a meal for them every chance she could. Her family will always cherish the time they spent with her as she provided many of them with the best memories of their childhood.
She is survived by her sister, Marie "Sharma" Douglas; nieces, Sharla (Larry) Hawk, Bevera (Brian) Bobo, Tava Douglas, Lyn (Todd) Thompson; nephew, Derren Douglas; special friend and life partner, William "Bill" Stalder; lifelong friend, Helen "Dorothy" Loeffler; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jason Lee Everett; brother, Emerson "Red" Everett; and great-nephew, Brandon H. Bobo, Sr.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Reverend William Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in McDougal Cemetery. You may call on the family at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 4-7 p.m.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Goldie Everett
