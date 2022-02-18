Gordon McAfee

Athens - Gordon R. McAfee, age 78, of Athens, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.
Born May 19, 1943 in Athens, he was the son of the late Harry Richard McAfee and Orpha Elizabeth Bean McAfee.
A graduate of Athens High School, he retired from Southern Ohio Coal Company. He was a lifelong area resident.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Emily Dishong McAfee; sister, Nancy; and brother, David.
At his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
Entombment was in Athens Memory Gardens. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons funeral Home, Athens.
