Glouster - Grace A. Ferrell, age 84, of Glouster, Ohio, passed away Sept. 22, 2021, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home, The Plains, Ohio.
Grace was born April 28, 1937, in Murray City, Ohio to Frank Neel and Ada Bessie. She was a 1955 graduate of Murray City High School. Grace was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, both of Glouster, and the Eagles 1044 FOE Murray City.
Surviving are her son Steve R. Ferrell of Glouster; daughter Sheri R. (Craig) Beidler of Wadsworth; grandchildren, Craig Beidler II and Matthew Beidler; brother Cecil Neel of Nashport.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 33 years Dean S. Ferrell who passed January 16, 1997; brothers, Benjamin, Dale, Bob, and Ralph "Butch" Neel; sisters, Hazel Liu, Jessie Bernard, and Marie Roof.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from noon to time of service.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Grace Ferrell
