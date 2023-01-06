Grace Myers

Chillicothe - Grace E. Myers, 88, of Chillicothe, formerly of Athens, OH, passed from this earth to her Heavenly reward January 5, 2023, following a two-year struggle with pancreatic cancer.
Grace was born December 13, 1934, in Shade, OH, to the late Harold and Carol (Henderson) Jones. On May 13, 1956, she married Ray E. Myers. They were married 64 1/2 years when Ray passed away. They had two children, Dan and Sue.
Grace graduated from Shade High School and briefly attended Ohio University. She did not finish college due to financial constraints but entered the work force. She worked a number of years at Bill Edwards Pontiac and ultimately retired from Ohio University. She was a member of the Athens Church of Christ, where she sang in the choir and served as VBS Director for many years.
Grace and Ray moved to Chillicothe in 2006, where they attended Adena Road Church of Christ, until Ray's illness in 2016, at which time she devoted every day to his care. In Chillicothe, they were active members of AMVETS, Post 4, until Ray's illness. They spent many hours helping with Special Olympics. Grace was an avid reader, enjoyed sports, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, flower and vegetable gardening, needlework, Bible study, and a good western movie. She especially enjoyed preparing large holiday meals for the family. In their younger years, Grace and Ray enjoyed fishing and riding their motorcycle. Grace never put herself first. She was the mom everyone wished they had.
She is survived by her daughter Sue (Beryl) Elliott, who cared for Grace for the duration of her illness so she could remain in her own home. She is also survived by her granddaughter Sarah (Tyler) Hettinger; grandson Luke Sinclair; great-grandson Levi Hettinger; brother Walter (Karen) Jones; brother-in-law Mike (Margie) Myers; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her son Daniel; and her brothers Robert, Harold Story, Paul and Wayne.
Honoring Grace's wishes, there will be a private graveside service with no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, Grace requested donations be made in her memory to the Adena Road Church of Christ, 900 Orange St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Grace Myers
