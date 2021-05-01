Athens - Gregory Allen "Greg" Dunfee, 65, of Athens, passed away, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Hospital, Grove City. Born Oct. 26, 1955, in Ironton, he was the son of the late John L. Dunfee and Betty L. Mayles Dunfee.
He was a lifetime Athens resident and was an over-the-road truck driver for the last 35 years. He taught CDL truck driving classes at Hocking College and was formerly employed at Slater's Building Materials and as manager of the Athens Fitness Center. He was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Greg was a 4H leader and avid horse competitor in his early adulthood. He enjoyed his friends and family. He also enjoyed cooking, hosting family gatherings and his garden. He loved his local Philippine community and traveling to the Philippines.
Greg is survived by his wife, Ma "Maria" Welsie T. Dunfee; three daughters, Shawna (Jack) Moore, Sidney Dunfee and Gwen Dunfee; two grandchildren, Alex and Levi Parsons, and an expected grandson Jason Devoll; he is also survived by several special nieces, nephews and cousins, including Tana (Tom) Clark, Scott (Kara) Dunfee and Amy Dunfee.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Sue Duvall; and three brothers, Eugene, Keith and Billy Jo Dunfee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, Stewart and Mill Streets, Athens. Visitation will also be at the church on Tuesday from 2-3 p.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Greg Dunfee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.