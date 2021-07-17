Athens - Greg Marlough, age 51, of Mentor, Ohio formerly of Athens, Ohio, passed Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Greg is survived by his mother: Aldona (Karuza) Marlough; siblings: Jeffrey (Yukimi) Marlough, Debbie (David) Usnik and Tom (Catie) Marlough.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 4:30 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial service will be 4:30 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. To offer condolences and for full obituary information go to www.brunners.com Greg Marlough
To plant a tree in memory of Greg Marlough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.