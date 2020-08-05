GLOUSTER – Greg A. Smith, 62 of Glouster passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. Born Aug. 18, 1957 in White Cottage, he was the son of the late John Richard and Evelyn M. Lyons Smith. Greg was a good carpenter and was known to be a “Mr. Fix It”.
He is survived by a son, Tory Smith of Glouster; a daughter, Kirbi (Alex) Jajczyk of Trimble; grandchildren, Lakin Smith, Tory Smith Jr., and Braden and Zoey Jajczyk; and a brother, Rob Smith of Glouster.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Smith.
Greg’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be a private memorial held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
