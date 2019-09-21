ATHENS — Gregory ”Greg” James Walraven, 66, of Athens, died early Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home with his family.
Born Jan. 27, 1953 in Athens, he was the son of the late Paul Edward Walraven and Betty Guess Walraven Weed.
A graduate of Athens High School, he was formerly employed on the Belton, Texas fire department where he was a firefighter, EMT, ski boat patrolman and rescue scuba diver. Greg was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a life member of VFW Post 3477 (Honor Guard), AMVETS Post 76 (Past Commander) and Conrath-Bean DAV Chapter 37 (Past Commander) all of Athens.
He served as Chairman of the Athens area Voice of Democracy program with the VFW. He was a strong advocate for area military veterans and their families, assisting them with apply for benefits and veterans programs.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and family camping. He was also a great cook and loved smoking meats and preparing large cook outs for family and friends (you never left hungry from one of his cookouts). He also especially enjoyed being “PaPaw” to Ashley.
Greg is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joan Love Walraven; two daughters, Kimberly Walraven of Athens and Laura (Kelly) Monk of Logan; a granddaughter, Ashley Monk of Logan; two godchildren, Alec and Ayden Cuckler, both of Columbus; a sister, Jennifer (Mark) VanDyke of The Plains; one brother, Paul (Frances) Walraven of Mt. Sterling; and a half brother, Harold (Anita) Weed of Athens; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by four brothers, David, Tom, Wilford and Steve Walraven.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor Stanley Strode officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard at the cemetery.
