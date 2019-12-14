ATHENS — Dennis Gregor Sherow, 77, of Athens, died Monday evening, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home. Born June 15, 1942, in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of the late Emerson S. “Vic” Sherow and Marjorie Kocher Sherow.
A 1960 graduate of Athens High School, he attended Ohio University and Penn State University. He was employed in food service and owned “Gregor’s” Restaurant in Lima, Ohio. Upon returning to Athens where he met and married Jo Ellen Williams, he owned and operated Long Run Boarding Kennel for more than 20 years.
At his boarding kennel, he treated the animals with love and care beyond normal or expected. He was known for personally transporting the animals from their homes to the kennel. He was a lover of animals and will be greeted on the other side by two of his special friends who departed before him, Jasper and Arasstuss. He enjoyed assisting his wife with her horses and was a valued groom and fan at the shows.
He also enjoyed being a 4H Leader and was a true mentor to many young people. He loved supporting young neighbors and friends whether they were ice skating, playing baseball, riding horses or acting.
Gregor was a proud member of the Athens High Class of 1960, truly enjoying the class reunions and frequent luncheons where his enthusiasm will be missed. He was also proud to be a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War era.
Gregor was the family communicator and glue for the large, extended Williams family, making sure that everyone stayed in touch with one another. He loved baseball, especially his Southern Ohio Copperhead Team. In 2018 he was thrilled to receive the award of “Fan of the Year” during their magical championship season.
Gregor is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jo Ellen Williams Sherow; three sisters, Carla (Roger) Levien of Stanford, Connecticut, Myrdith Sherow of Athens, and Stephanie (Alan) Goldsberry of Athens; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews for whom he was a favorite uncle.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Emerson.
A memorial service will be held later in spring of 2020. Typical of him, Gregor didn’t want to interfere with Christmas or have people travel in bad weather.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care Gregor received, in particular Teresa Marks for her loving support of both Gregor and Jo Ellen. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.