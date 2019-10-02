NELSONVILLE — Gregory Allen Doherty, 56, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his residence.
Born Jan. 8, 1963 in Canton, he was the son of Shirley M. Heiney Doherty of McArthur and the late Glen Eugene Doherty.
He is survived by his wife, Effie; children, Steven Maffin of The Plains and Miranda Maffin Woods of Columbus; one grandchild; siblings, Bill Doherty of Nelsonville, Mike (April) Doherty of New Marshfield, Pam (Virgil) Gillman of Hamden, Diane “Punky” Doherty of McArthur and Kenny (Loretta) Doherty of New Marshfield.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Doherty; a grandson, Mark E. Thompson III; and a special friend, Terry Balch.
Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
