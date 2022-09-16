Gregory L. Clark Sep 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nelsonville, Ohio - Gregory L. ClarkGregory L. Clark, age 68, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home September 15, 2022.Greg was born January 9, 1954 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Robert D. and Helen Clark. In Greg's free time he enjoyed watching his favorite football team, Cleveland Browns.Surviving are his daughter, Alison Clark; grandson, Blake Morgan; brother, Robert (Becky) Clark; and dear friend, Gayle Meehling.Greg was preceded in death by parents and grandparents.The family has opted for a simple cremation. Burial will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio at a future date. Arrangements are by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolenceGregory L. Clark To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gregory L. Clark Ethnology Worship American Football Robert D. Grandparents Ohio Helen Clark Surviving Funeral Home Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Athens High School alumnae inducted into American Academy of Arts and Sciences Spartans blank Bulldogs in dominant gridiron showdown Burrow an example of what's right about today's professional athletes Reports of vandalism at Athens County gas pumps being investigated 'Joe Cool' keeps calm and collected amid meteoric rise Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.