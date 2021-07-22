Millfield - Guy O. Dehmann, age 95 of Millfield, died early Tuesday morning, July 20, 2021, at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains. Born Aug. 13, 1925, in Trimble, he was the son of the late Ernest Dehmann and Eva Byers Dehmann.
He attended Chauncey Dover Schools and retired after 45 years of service from Slater's Building Materials as a truck driver. He started working for Slater's in 1950. He attended McDougal Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II serving in the European Theatre, where he was awarded four Bronze Battle Stars. He was a Lifetime Member of VFW Post 11072. He enjoyed working around his home and yard.
Guy is survived by a daughter, Marilyn (Jerry) Wade of Nashport; two sons, Robert (Judeen) Dehmann of Millfield and John Dehmann of Athens; three grandchildren, Greg (Tiffany) Wade, Lynn (Paul) Beardsley and Brad (Liz) Dehmann; five great-grandchildren, Jessica Wade, Remington Beardsley, Thomas Wade, Brayden Beardsley and Andy Wade; and sister, Patricia "Trish" Pendleton of Greenfield.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Juanita Mae Kempton Dehmann, who died in 2007; two sisters, Betty Wolford and Barbara Dehmann; and a brother, Richard Dehmann.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. No calling hours will be observed. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Military Rites will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, Ohio 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Guy Dehmann
