POMEROY – Guy Riggs Morris, 89, of Goldridge, Feb. 4, 1931-Jan. 31,2021. He carried a good hand all his life. Born in Bedford township on the Riggs family farm to Edith Riggs Morris, and Guy W. Morris.
Graduate of Pomeroy High School Class of 49. Guy served his country for four years in the US Air-force. He became a master mason by trade, building many of the structures at Ohio University and numerous others in the surrounding areas. Enjoying high school sports, he became president of the Meigs Athletic Boosters and was instrumental in building the new football field at MHS. Guy was a past master of Harrisonville Masonic Lodge, York Rite Bodies. Past president of FOE #2171 and a lifelong member of the American Legion Post #39 of Mason WV.
He took great pride in the Gold Ridge Gun Club located on his farm, encouraging many local youth in his love of hunting and trap-shooting. Guy loved gardening,flowers, and playing his guitar. He loved fishing with son Jeff, son-in-law, Dan and his cousin, Jack Stanley(whom he thought of as a brother).
Guy is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna Mae Well Morris and the (Well/Riggs families of Bedford twp). Sons, Jeff (Jane) Morris, Syracuse, Jim (Marilyn) Morris, Wellsville; daughter, Bonnie (Dan) Brown, Minersvilie OH; grandchildren, Amy Morris-Reynolds, Ted Brown, Ali “Rosie”Brown (the pearl in his oyster); and great-grandson, Oliver Reynolds. At Guy’s request there will be no funeral services.
“I’m Free. Don’t grieve for me now I’m free. I’m following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard Him call. I turned my back and left it all.
I could not stay another day. To laugh, to love, to work or play. Tasks left undone must stay that way. I’ve found that peace at close of day.
If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh a kiss, ah, yes these things too, I will miss.
Be not burdened with time of sorrow, I wish you the sunrise of tomorrow. My life’s been full, I savored much. Good friends, good times, a loved ones touch.
Perhaps my time seemed all to brief, Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me, God wanted me now, He set me free.”
