Mesa, AZ - H. Jack Anastas, retired resort manager and former Athens businessman, passed away on Oct. 6, 2022, at his home at The Summit at Sunland Springs in Mesa, AZ.
Mr. Anastas was born on Feb. 10, 1932, in Clarksburg, WV, the son of Stephen and Julia Anastasakis, who relocated from Chios in Greece to Clarksburg.
With his wife of 65 years, Laguardia Roberts Anastas, Mr. Anastas recently relocated to AZ from Delray Beach, FL. They were loyal supporters of Hocking College and Ohio University during their years as business owners in Athens. After relocating to FL in 1985, they managed resorts in Miami and Delray Beach.
Mr. Anastas was preceded in death by his parents and brother James S. Anastas, as well as his sister Mary A. Nichols and her husband Steve Nichols and son Steven Nichols. He is survived by his wife, as well as his niece Julie Baarstad and her husband Rod and children Amber Baarstad and Roderick Baarstad, III, all of Mesa, AZ; great nieces Stephany Nichols and Brittany Nichols Bautista and family, all of Austin, TX; and sister-in-law Lynn Anastas and family, all of The Plains, OH.
Interment at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona is planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Anastas’ name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
