Albany - Hallie Haskil Ross, 85, of Albany, OH, passed away Jan. 19, 2022. He was born April 5, 1936, in Salt Rock, WV, a son of the late Irvin and Luverna Lucas Ross.
He is survived by daughter, Jodi Webster of Athens, OH; son, Terry Alan Ross of New Straitsville, OH; sister, Phyllis Dean of Athens, OH; and three grandchildren, Brody, Kyara, and Avery.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jacob Marshall. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
