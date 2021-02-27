Hallie Willard

The Plains - Hallie A. Willard, 86, of Lancaster formerly of The Plains, died Thursday evening, Feb. 25, 2021, at Bickford Senior Living, Lancaster. Born Nov. 9, 1934, in Langsville, she was the daughter of the late Samuel G. Pickens and Emily I. Shoemaker Pickens.
A graduate of Rutland High School, she received her bachelor's degree from Ohio University. She was employed at the Athens Co. Courthouse, OU Credit Union, Athens Mental Health Center and retired from Ohio University as an Administrative Assistant with the Contemporary History Institute.
She was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church, Athens Chapter 175 O.E.S., and Quilter's Group. She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, doll collecting, reading and puzzle books.
Hallie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Samuel A. and Jean A. Willard of Lancaster; her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Edward Stouder of Pleasantville; three grandchildren, Samuel E. (Melissa) Willard, Emily Stouder and David Stouder; three great-grandchildren, Samuel E. Willard, Adam N. Willard and Laura Teresa Willard; three sisters, Tressa Snowden of Dayton, Sharon Brown of Knoxville, TN and Cathy Pickens of LaVerne, TN; and a brother, Larry (Paula) Pickens of Pomeroy.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Q. Willard who died Dec. 26, 2000; an infant son, Charles Willard; two sisters, Lois Goodwin and Lena Pearl Wood.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Friends may call Monday at 11 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be in Bean Cemetery, Guysville. Due to the Pandemic, friends and family are asked to wear face-covering and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Fair Hope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 or Bickford Senior Living, 1834 Countryside Dr. Lancaster, OH 43130. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Hallie Willard
