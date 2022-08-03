Columbus, Ohio - Handley Ford Sayre Jr., age 66, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away July 27, 2022, at Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Hank was born April 26, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio to Handley Ford Sayre Sr. and Rosemary Shaver. He was a proud member of the US Marine Corps. Hank spent many years working as a welder independently and for several different companies. In his free time, Hank enjoyed fishing, yard work, and gardening. He was also a member of the motorcycle club, "Missing link."
Surviving are his children, Stephanie "Diane" (Jason) Burley, Lavon (Ronnie) Sayre, Tylar Sayre, Weslee (Ashley) Sayre; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Fred (Marsha) James, Robert (Cindy) James, and Jamie (Teresa) James; sisters, Hali (Doug) Mosac, Jennifer (Joel) Clark, Jeannie, and Janet; special friend, Leslie Webber; and pet dog, Max.
Hank was preceded in death by wife, Andrea Sayre; parents, Handley Sayre Sr. and Rosemary Shaver; stepfather, Howard Shaver; son, Handley "Hank" Sayre III; and brother, Richard James.
Burial will take place of Hanks ashes at 1:00 PM on August 13, 2022, at Knollwood Cemetery Logan, Ohio.
Celebration of life services will be held at 2:00 P.M., August 13, 2022, at the Logan Conference Center located at 30682 Chieftain Dr, Logan, OH 43138.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.