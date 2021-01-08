ALBANY – Hannah Mae Jones Walsh, Albany, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend left this life on Jan. 5, 2021.
She was loved by many and her presence will be sorely missed. Hannah cared about people and was always available to help.
She is survived by children, Teresa Mattoon, Elizabeth Yazdani and Mark Walsh; grandchildren Jamie and Laura Mattoon, Isaiah, Loru, Elijah, Josiah, Abagail and Shiloh Yazdani; great-grandchildren, Hayden Mattoon, Willow Pride; sister, Jean; brothers, Ted, Jimmie and Jackie Jones; her in-laws, Bonnie Knight, Linda Jones, Judy Readman, Delores Jones and Carol Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jewell J. and Esta Pearl Summers Jones; her husband, Albert Walsh, brothers, Garland and Freddie Jones, and her sister and brother in law Alfred and Betty Walsh.
Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.
A Memorial service will be scheduled later in the year.
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements, and you can sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
