Nelsonville - Harold A. Bails, 82, of Nelsonville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Riverside Hospital, Columbus. He was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Athens County, son of the late Clarence and Catherine McClain Bails. Harold was married for 59 years to Betty Guess Bails who survives.
Harold served in the U.S. Army. For many years he owned and operated Bails Auto Service in Nelsonville. Harold loved anything and everything with a motor on it. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Logan.
In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by his daughter, Renee (Mike) Williams of Logan; sisters, Mary (Ted) Bumgardner of The Plains and Bernice (Terry) Graham of Sevierville, TN; brother, James (Judy) Bails of New Marshfield; many nieces and nephews including special niece, Susan Ferguson; friends and neighbors, Ronnie and Karen Wend and Jeff and Maria Snodgrass; and Harold's dog, Chris.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Bails.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 351 N. Market St., Logan, with Father Stephen Krile as celebrant. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Arrangements by the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
The family kindly requests that everyone attending the Mass, please wear a mask.
Donations may be made in memory of Harold to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 351 N. Market St, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Harold A. Bails
