ATHENS – Harold Dean Barnhart, 86, of Athens, died Sunday evening, Jan. 10, 2021 at his home.
Born Feb. 18, 1934 in Athens, he was the son of the late James Franklin and Mary Jane Perry Barnhart.
He formerly worked in the oil fields and was an area mechanic.
He is survived by the love of his life of 34 years, Carolyn Kasler; seven children, Debbie (Jim) Jones-Buck, Beck (Randy Wood) Barnhart, Libby (Sergio) Leandro, Rick Barnhart, Eddie (Charlotte Moore) Stickel, Jackie Robinson, TJ Mash; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Harold L Barnhart, David D Barnhart; a grandson, Chucky Dean Jones; and six siblings, Faye, Pauline, George, Betty, Frank, and Lucille.
Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM. You may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.