ATHENS – Harold Dean Barnhart, 86, of Athens, died Sunday evening, Jan. 10, 2021 at his home.

Born Feb. 18, 1934 in Athens, he was the son of the late James Franklin and Mary Jane Perry Barnhart.

He formerly worked in the oil fields and was an area mechanic.

He is survived by the love of his life of 34 years, Carolyn Kasler; seven children, Debbie (Jim) Jones-Buck, Beck (Randy Wood) Barnhart, Libby (Sergio) Leandro, Rick Barnhart, Eddie (Charlotte Moore) Stickel, Jackie Robinson, TJ Mash; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Harold L Barnhart, David D Barnhart; a grandson, Chucky Dean Jones; and six siblings, Faye, Pauline, George, Betty, Frank, and Lucille.

Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM. You may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments