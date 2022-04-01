Athens, Ohio - Harold Bean, 90, of Athens, Ohio, formerly of Nelsonville passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022, at his residence.
Harold was born May 6, 1931, in Athens, Ohio to Elvin Bean and Hazel Daft Bean. He is a 1949 graduate of Nelsonville High School where he played basketball, football, and was an avid thespian. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict as an Air Traffic Controller, stationed in England and New Mexico; retired after 43 years of service from AEP; was a member of the Athens American Legion #21; a member of the Nelsonville VFW; member of the Paramuthia Masonic Lodge in Athens; and was a member of the Nelsonville United Methodist Church.
Surviving him are his son, Scott Douglas Bean of Athens; daughter Stefanie Lea Vath (Bean) of Athens; grandchildren Chief Warrant Officer Brandon (Tasya) Bean of Monterey, CA; Brandt Bean (Devin Davis) of Chauncey; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers Ronnie Bean of Sun City, TX, Paul Bean (Bernita Crawford) of Nelsonville; sister Sharon (Lawrence) Bowe of Little Hocking; special niece Kaitlyn Liston; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Myrna Hawk Bean; father-in-law Garland Hawk; stepfather-in-law, Frank Allen; mother-in-law Florence Hawk-Allen (Brooks); brother James Bean; sister Francis (Mickey) Bean McGoye; and sister-in-law Martha Elaine Swank Bean.
Funeral services will be held Sunday April 3, 2022, at 3:00 PM First United Methodist Church, Nelsonville, Ohio with Reverend Phil Thomas officiating. Burial will be at the Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill alongside his wife Myrna, Father-in-law Garland Hawk, and Mother-in-law Florence Hawk-Allen (Brooks).
Calling hours will be observed on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 2:00PM - 4:00PM and 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio. Military graveside service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard.
In leu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Harold Bean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.