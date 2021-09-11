Albany - Harold "Shorty" Burritt, 84, Albany, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his residence.
Born Jan. 22, 1937, the son of the late Vernon L. and Olive Tewksbury Burritt.
Survived by sisters, Edna (Geri) and Clint Thompson, Phyllis (Aldene) Burcher Yvonne, and Gene Cline; sister-in-law, Irene Burritt; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Karen Hoyd Children Rita and Scott Senatore of Florida, Tony and Diana Burritt of Chauncey; grandchildren, Alex, Carly and Weston Senatore of Florida, Amanda Graham of Langsville, Ohio, Anthony and Tiffany Howery of Shade Ohio Bo Burritt of Chauncey, Ohio
Proceeded in death by brother, Leo Burritt; sister, Darlene Castle; brothers-in-law, Thomas Burcher and Harold Hoyd Several, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Harold Burritt
