GUYSVILLE — Harold Cline Castle, 71, of Guysville, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 1, 1948 in Athens, son of the late Vernon and Opal Williams Castle.
Harold is survived by his wife of 37 years, Elma Merrill Castle; two daughters, Jennifer Castle (Lane Sams) and Samantha Fryar; a son, Steven (Ashley) Fryar; five grandchildren, Morgan, Colton, Mollie, Mason and Carson; a sister, Pat (Denny) Snedden; a sister-in-law, Cindy Castle; a special friend, Delbert Buck; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil Castle and Vernon Castle.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, with Pastor David Grigsby officiating. Burial will follow in the Asbury Cemetery. A meal will follow the graveside service for friends and family at the Lottridge Community Center.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, from 6-8 p.m.
