Harold Hoyd

ZALESKI – Harold Edward Hoyd, 72, Zaleski, passed away Jan. 17, 2021.

Born June 11, 1948, he was the son of the late Holly and Helen Hoyd. Father of Cara Free, and Tim Hoyd; brother of Tom Hoyd and Carolyn Burritt.

Private services will be held later.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Hoyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments