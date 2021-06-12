Guysville - Harold Glenn Metcalf, 83, of Guysville, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Athens. Born Nov. 19, 1937, in Guysville, he was the son of the late Forrest Metcalf and Wanda Irene Bean Metcalf.
A 1955 graduate of Carthage-Troy High School, he was employed as a dispatcher for the B&O Railroad and the trucking industry. He was a former resident of Dayton and Columbus. He was a member of the Carthage-Troy Alumni Club and attended S. Canaan Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching football and NASCAR races on television.
Harold is survived by his daughter, Dianna Metcalf of Dayton; three sons, Michael (Diane) Metcalf of Huber Heights, Gregory (Lisa) Metcalf of Verona and Morgan Metcalf of Dayton; four grandchildren, Heather, Danielle, Randy and Jonathan; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna Buck of Guysville; and a brother, Brent Metcalf of Dayton; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence and Virgil Metcalf.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to S. Canaan Baptist Church, 17506 S. Canaan Rd., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Harold Metcalf
