Amesville - Harold Richard Sayre born Aug. 1, 1932 in Trimble, Ohio passed away at his home on Aug. 16, 2021, just 15 days after celebrating his 89th birthday. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Norma Lee Kasler Sayre, passing six days prior to their 41st anniversary.
His mind was very sharp until the end, Harold did not know a stranger and was always sharing stories of the past. He was a 1950 graduate of Ames-Bern High School. He was a retired Dairy Farmer, former Ames Township Trustee, in addition to serving on the Athens Senior Fair Board for several years. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a heavy equipment operator while stationed in Germany and France.
Beloved by all, he is survived by three stepsons who he loved as his own; Mick (Karen) Harris of Amesville, Rick (Rita) Harris of Old Town, Florida, and Jerry (Carol) Harris of Stewart; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Maynard Sayre and Alice Kasler Sayre; a brother, Orland Sayre and a sister, June Williams.
It was his wish that there will be no calling hours. The family will hold a private ceremony with interment in the Hooper Ridge Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Athens for the loving care of Harold the past few days, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701 in Harold's honor.
Arrangements are being made by Jagers & Sons Funeral Home of Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Harold Sayre
