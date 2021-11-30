Corning - Harold R. Williams, 65, of Corning, Ohio died at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at his home.
Born Jan. 24, 1956 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Harold Franklin and Betty Jean Stump Williams. Harold loved hunting, fishing, country music and his grandkids.
Survived by his wife, Janice Davis Williams; three daughters, April (Jack) Whitney, Betty (Bruce) Ritter and Becky (Bob) Funk; grandchildren, Brayden, Cali, Jaelynn, Ellissia, R.J., Tristen, Carson and Brylee; three great-grandchildren and sister, Trinda Simpson.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his son, Harold Franklin "Frankie" Hogue and a sister, Lynda Vore.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Harold Williams
