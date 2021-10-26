Glouster - Harrie J. McFarland, 84, of Glouster passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Adena Medical Center, Chillicothe. Born May 1, 1937, in Hartford, WV, he was the son of the late Ernest Duey and Ora Susan Jones McFarland.
He retired from the U.S. Navy and was a retired police officer. Harrie was a member of the First Church of Christ in Logan.
He is survived by a son, Christopher (Corie) McFarland; two daughters, Carla McFarland and Tara (Wayne) May; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Bill and Marvin McFarland; and a sister, Nora Mae Wagner.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey B. Hysell McFarland; a son, Marvin J. McFarland; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Michael Martin officiating where there will be a military service conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Combined Color Guard Unit.
Interment will take place in the Union Cemetery in New Haven, WV. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Harrie McFarland
