Nelsonville - Harriett Marie Brose, age 64, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away March 15, 2022 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
Harriett Marie was born January 12, 1957 in Nelsonville to William McClain and Constance "Connie" Conley McClain. She worked at the Athens County Probate and Juvenile Court; member of the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, where she taught Sunday School for several years.
Surviving are her husband of almost 23 years Francis Brose; son William Michael "Ikie" Weeks of Dallas, TX; daughters Shawna Marie (Bryan) Blackstone of Nelsonville, Kiersten Brose of Huntington, WV.; grandchildren Ryan, Kaitlyn, Brennan, Chaz, Christopher, Constance, Clayton, Cathleen; brother Bill McClain of Nelsonville; several nieces and nephews; ex-husband Bill Weeks of Nelsonville.
Harriett Marie was preceded in death by her parents; grandchild Christian Weeks.
Funeral services will be held at 1P.M., Monday March 21, 2022 at the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Andy Stine and Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed on Sunday 4-6pm at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonvile.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harriett Marie's Memory to the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church Care Ministry, 600 Chestnut St Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Harriett Brose
