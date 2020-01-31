Harry Lee Campbell Jr., born March 12, 1938, died on Jan. 18, 2020. He was from Lillington, NC, and born in Murray City, OH.
Surviving are wife, Dorothea Darlene Allen Campbell; two daughters; two sons, and their wives; fourteen grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Proceeding in death by one son, Kevin; and two granddaughters.
A celebration of his life will be held at Oak Grove westelyan church, Nelsonville, oh from noon to 4 p.m., on Feb. 1. All friends and family are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.