Harry Lee Campbell Jr., born March 12, 1938, died on Jan. 18, 2020. He was from Lillington, NC, and born in Murray City, OH.

Surviving are wife, Dorothea Darlene Allen Campbell; two daughters; two sons, and their wives; fourteen grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Proceeding in death by one son, Kevin; and two granddaughters.

A celebration of his life will be held at Oak Grove westelyan church, Nelsonville, oh from noon to 4 p.m., on Feb. 1. All friends and family are welcome.

