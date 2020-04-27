ATHENS – Hazel Evelyn Colerick Cunningham passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens. She had lived in Athens County for most of her life and was born near Bartlett, Ohio on Nov. 7, 1922 to the late John and Izetta Musgrove Colerick.
As a young girl Evelyn learned to play the guitar and developed a life-long appreciation for Bluegrass music. Wherever she lived she found friends with similar taste and talent and enjoyed playing in small groups.
Evelyn cleaned houses for several years in Athens and she made a home for herself and her parents in Mineral. Later she worked in housekeeping at Ohio University and married Robert, her husband of thirty-eight years.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two beloved cousins, Lena and Carl. Her memory will be cherished by special friends, Brent, Bea, Sandy, Sharon, Bruce, and Kay.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where a private service will be held at the convenience of the family due to COVID-19 concerns. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery with Reverend Denver Dodrill officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to OhioHealth Hospice. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook and leave the family a message of sympathy at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
