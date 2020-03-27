STEWART – Hazel C. Yeater, 88, of Stewart, OH, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Kimes Nursing & Rehab Center in Athens, OH.

She was born March 14, 1932 in Athens County, OH, daughter of the late Todd and Ethel Frye Minerd. She was a homemaker and a member of the Guysville Church.

Hazel is survived by a son, Mike and Judy Yeater; two daughters, Eva Doak and Carol and Paul Carpenter; four grandchildren; two great­-grandchildren and a brother, Bill Minerd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy Yeater; 11 brothers and sisters; and a son-in-law, Donald Doak.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

There will be no visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.

