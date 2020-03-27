STEWART – Hazel C. Yeater, 88, of Stewart, OH, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Kimes Nursing & Rehab Center in Athens, OH.
She was born March 14, 1932 in Athens County, OH, daughter of the late Todd and Ethel Frye Minerd. She was a homemaker and a member of the Guysville Church.
Hazel is survived by a son, Mike and Judy Yeater; two daughters, Eva Doak and Carol and Paul Carpenter; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a brother, Bill Minerd.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy Yeater; 11 brothers and sisters; and a son-in-law, Donald Doak.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.