LOGAN – Hattie Ellen Conley, 92, of Logan, Ohio, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away May 22, 2020, at Carlin House, Logan, Ohio.
Hattie was born April 11, 1928 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Strawdy Franklin Malone and Mary Marcella Malone. She retired from the Hocking County Municipal Court; enjoyed playing the piano, crocheting, and knitting.
Surviving are daughters, Janet Cradlebaugh of Fenton, Michigan, Joyce (Mike) Cagg of Nelsonville, Mary Ellen Greene of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Elizabeth Williams of Nelsonville, Jennifer Swearingen of Nelsonville, Matthew (Kim) Cradlebaugh of Michigan, Michele (Bernard) Kelley of Nelsonville, Kara (Mike) McCauley of Michigan, Kelly (John) Gaspers of Nelsonville, Lindsay Renko of Lancaster; 12 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Hattie was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years John E. Conley who passed away in 2018; sisters, Doris Wavelene Malone, Norma Spence, Shirley Winchell; brothers, Max Malone, Jack Malone; son-in-law, Terry Cradlebaugh.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday at Asbury Cemetery in Hocking County, Ohio with Rev. Dave Shoemaker officiating. Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net
