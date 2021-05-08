Helen Ingmier

Marion - Helen M. Ingmier, 87, of Marion and formerly of Glouster, OH, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her daughter's home in the presence of her family.
On Nov. 19, 1933, Helen was born in Trimble, OH, the fifth of six children of the late Emmett and Ruth Adelphia (Reeves) Cole. She was raised in Glouster, OH, where she graduated from Glouster High School in 1951. While babysitting her brother's children in Marion, she met Harold D. Ingmier, and they became fast friends. They married on April 21, 1952 and in 1957 started their family.
Helen was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, and she found ways to listen to their services if she could not attend. She loved sewing, crocheting, reading and at one time, enjoyed being in the Red Hat Society.
Helen was a strong and independent woman who deeply loved her family. She also had a great sense of humor and loved to banter back and forth with her family and friends. Her secret to good health and happiness was chocolate! For Helen, her day was not complete until she enjoyed a giant-sized Hershey bar.
Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Beverly J. (Brian V.) Throop, Laura L. (Chris R.) McAfee, and Brenda S. (Steve L.) Johnston; ten grandchildren, Nathan (Gabriella) Throop, S. Parker Throop, David McAfee, Bryan (Ashlee) McAfee, Melissa (Chad) Stewart, Tyler McAfee, Julie McAfee, Gavin Johnston, Nigel Johnston and Jeremy (Julie) Johnston. She also enjoyed her many great-grandchildren, her nieces and nephews and her many friends.
Including her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by her infant son, Brian Richard Ingmier; five siblings, Worley Cole, Mary Woolley, Earl Cole, Edna Gibbs, and Mable Evans.
Her family will greet friends during a time of celebration from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St, Marion. Come prepared to eat chocolate, as her favorite chocolate treats will be at special places around the room. Services honoring her life and burial in Meeker Cemetery, will be observed privately by her family.
On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to the caring staff of Kindred Hospice in Marion for everything they did for Mom during her final weeks and days. Memorial contributions may be made to them: Kindred Hospice of Marion, 1199 Delaware Ave #102A, Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Helen's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Helen Ingmier
