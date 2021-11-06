Athens - Helen Ann Keirns, age 80, of Athens, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at The Laurels of Athens. Born July 16, 1941 in Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Delbert L. Roush, Sr. and Ethel Helen Mattox Roush.
She attended Shade High School and was a homemaker in the family home. She enjoyed her family, crafts and crocheting.
Helen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack R. Keirns; two sons, David and Tracy Keirns of Athens and Rocky Keirns of Guysville; two grandchildren, Nicole (J.R.) Crum of Coolville and Sarah Keirns of Guysville; two great grandchildren, Aubrey & Harmony Crum; three sisters, Alice (Harry) King of Guysville, Pauletta (Jerry) King of Guysville and Sharon Tucker of Langsville; a brother, Delbert L. Roush, Jr. of Guysville; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded by a sister, Shelby Jones. A private family visitation will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Helen Keirns
