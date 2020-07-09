Helen Klingaman

ATHENS – Helen I. Klingaman, 86, of Athens passed away at home on July 2, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was born to the late Howard and Alene Klingeman of Lake Milton, Ohio on April 27, 1934. Her three sisters preceded her in death making Helen the last Klingeman in the family.
After graduating high school in 1952, she set her sights on a new goal: becoming the first in her immediate family to graduate college. Helen completed her degree in English Education at Kent State University in 1956 and would eventually receive her Masters Degree from Ohio University. She married David Klingaman in August of 1956, they were married twenty-six years and have one daughter, Kathryn “Kit” Klingaman Gannon. In addition to her only child, Helen is survived by her two beloved grandsons, Grant and Clint Gannon; three nephews, Rick Jones, Gregg Obenauf, Brian Gatrell; one niece, Robin Gatrell; and two honorary family members, Albert Cervanyk and Jackie Trexel. In the last 24 years her greatest joy was derived from the frequent company of her grandsons, most recently learning that both are now studying full time at The Ohio State University. Helen was a devoted grandmother and attended her boys’ school events, meets, games, graduations and birthdays without fail.
For thirty-six years she taught English in the public schools, including Canfield and Stowe, Ohio and Charlottesville, Virginia before spending 26 years at Athens High School, retiring in 1997. Helen was active in the community seeing many of her former students who still speak highly of their time spent in Mrs.Klingaman’s classroom. She leaves a rich legacy of education sprinkled with perfect grammar, an enhanced vocabulary, and a love of American Literature.
Helen was extroverted and it led her to participate in multiple activities and clubs, too numerous to list in their entirety. She enjoyed two book clubs, a bridge club of which she was a member 35 plus years, AFAN, Athens County Retired Teachers Association, Herb Guild, Beta Sigma Phi, Stock Club, Higley, Women Who Wine and served on the board of Passion Works. She enjoyed jazz music and listening to the Dixieland Jazz Band and concerts Under The Elms. Reading was her primary hobby and she maintained an impressive list of titles she had read.
The family invites you to join them for a memorial service at 1 p.m. on July 17 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Sapp officiating. There will be a calling hour at noon prior to the service. Those who so desire may make donations to Pregnancy Resources of Delaware County, 652 West Central Avenue, Suite 30 Delaware, Ohio 43015. This nonprofit organization was special to Helen as her daughter has spent 9 years working there as a nurse. A note of condolence may be left for the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
