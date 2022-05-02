Helen Standall

Nelsonville - Helen Kay Standall, 80, of Nelsonville, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Embassy of Logan. She was born December 17, 1941, in Athens County, the daughter of the late Clifford B. and Mary June (Donahue) Elliott. She was the widow of the late Richard Lee "Dick" Standall.
Helen is survived by her brother, Robert "Bob" Elliott of Akron; sister, Joann Matheny of Nelsonville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Elliott; and sisters, Rosemary Lawhorn and Bonnie Breeze.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, at the funeral home.
