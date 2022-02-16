The Plains, Ohio - Helen P. (Patterson) Williams, 85 of The Plains, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at O'Blenness Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 28, 1936, in Millfield, Ohio to the late Walter R. and Naomi Patterson.
Helen graduated from Chauncey Dover High School in 1955 and worked at Essex Wire in Zanesville, Ohio for 25 years.
She is survived by daughter, Colleen (Robert) Davis of Albany and Claudia Guffy of Glouster; son, Chris (Cathye) Williams of Malta Ohio; sister-in-law, Samra Patterson; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde Williams; brother, John Patterson; sister, Grace (Jerry) Burette; two infant siblings; and son-in-law, Larry Guffey.
The family has chosen for a simple cremation and burial at Hill Top Cemetery with no services through the Warren-Brown Funeral Home of Nelsonville, Ohio.
Helen Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.