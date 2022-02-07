Albany - Helen Zimmerman, 92, Albany, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her residence.
Born May 6, 1929, in McArthur, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Nellie Plummer Brooks.
She was a homemaker, caregiver and township trustee.
She is survived by children, Cheryl (Robert) Boyer, Richard Zimmerman; grandchildren, John Boyer, April (Shane) Peck, and Chad (Kelsie) Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Asher, Arden and Acacia Peck; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ray Zimmerman, an infant daughter, Denise; siblings, Thomas Brooks, Velma McCathern, Dorothy Harkins White and Mary Popovich.
Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Dubs officiating. Burial will be in Harkins Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
