Coolville - Helena Persinger, 92, of Coolville, OH, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Arcadia Nursing Center.
She was born July 25, 1928 in Reedsville, OH, daughter of the late Charles D. and Eva M. Randolph Rood.
Helena is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Richard) Smith; three grandchildren, Tim, Teresa and Tanya; six great-grandchildren, Miranda, Mary, Amanda, Natasha, Zach and Austin; and four great-great-grandchildren, Carrera, Macia, Kiley and Hunter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis M. Persinger; sister, Eloise; and three brothers, Charles, Stanley and Carl.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating. Burial follow in the Coolville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Arcadia Nursing Center.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
