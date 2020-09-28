NELSONVILLE — Henry Orville Millhorn died in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
He was born in Cleveland on January 15, 1943 to the late John Henry Millhorn and Anna Mae Lucas Millhorn. He was an only child. He was also predeceased by his grandparents, Abraham Jackson Millhorn and Maggie Hodges Millhorn, both of whom were born before the start of the Civil War in East Tennessee, and Alonzo Wellington Lucas and Eva Burkhart Lucas who lived in Belmont County, Ohio.
Hank graduated from Maple Heights High School and went on to Valparaiso University from which he graduated in 1965. After the completion of his undergraduate work, he studied ancient languages at Concordia Seminary in Fort Wayne before going on to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis where he earned his M Div and STM, graduating in 1970 and 1971.
He served as a pastor in several congregations and taught theology at Valparaiso University before moving to Ohio to begin life on his farm in Waterloo Township. Originally just vegetables, he gradually transformed it into a lovely seven acre botanical garden which was visited by people from across the country. And thus began Hoot Owl Hollow Nursery, a dream and a way to make a living (sort of) by selling plants and sharing his love and knowledge of plants with others.
The farm also, for a time, was a clergy retreat center and a home for dual diagnosis foster kids. Challenging but rewarding.
Hank is survived by Jane Unger, his partner, best friend, and the love of his life. They did not marry until both were in their 50s and he thought he was destined to be forever single. He and Jane were married for 25 years.
He is also survived by four step children and seven step grandchildren; Melissa Garvin of Minden, Nevada and her son Jacob; Seth Swanson (Cecile) of Spencer, West Virginia and their children Keara, Seth Jr., Anissa and Jolene; Anna of Chicago, Illinois; and Matthew (Laura) and their children Matthew and Nicholas.
A green funeral and burial will take place at Hoot Owl Hollow, 4308 Rhoric Road, Athens, on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Masks and proper social distancing will be required. A memorial service will take place at Christ Lutheran Church on Mill Street in Athens in mid October.
In lieu of flowers, Hank would love it if you would contribute to My Sisters’ Place here in Athens, Ohio. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.