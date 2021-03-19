STEWART – Henry L. Tabler, 75, of Stewart, OH, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. He was born Dec. 17, 1945 in Stewart, a son of the late Fred and Jessie Tabler.
He is survived by his wife; Mary Tabler of the home; one son, Henry Tabler Jr.; one daughter, Carolyn Tabler; one sister, Wanda Tabler; one nephew, Dennis Tabler, all of Stewart; and friends, Frank Pollock, Richard and Wanda Martin, and Josh and Jenn Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Dennis, Ernie, and James.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 11 a.m., at Kilvert Cemetery with Pastor John Butcher officiating. To send a message of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.