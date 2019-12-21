ATHENS — Herbert Cullison, 95, of Zanesville, formerly of Athens, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Adams Lane Care Center in Zanesville.

Born June 30, 1924 in Athens, he was the son of the late Roy and Ethel McDonald Cullison.

He retired as a steel worker in Philo and was a WWII Army Veteran.

He is survived by a daughter, Frances (Ted) Maxwell; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, was preceded in death by his first wife, Naomi Richardson Cullison; his second wife, Patricia Wymer Cullison; three sons, Danny, Gary, and Bruce Cullison; two stepchildren; a brother; and three sisters.

Services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery where Military services will be conducted by Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Herbert Cullison, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
1:00PM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home
168 Morris Ave
Athens, OH 45701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Herbert's Funeral Service begins.
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
12:00AM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home
168 Morris Ave
Athens, OH 45701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Herbert's Visitation begins.
Load comments