Herbert Grate

Reedsville - Herbert Leroy Grate, 80, of Reedsville, OH, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at O'Bleness Hospital in Athens, OH.
He was born April 11, 1941, in Rutland, OH, son of the late Arnold Maxwell and Minnie Mildred Vance Grate. Herbert was the former Pastor of Chester Church of the Nazarene for over 40 years. He retired from Rutland Bottle Gas and after retirement, he attended First Church of the Nazarene in Parkersburg.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Ruth Grate; son, Herbert Leroy Grate II; daughter, Araka Renee and Gary Priddy; 3 grandchildren, Herbert Leroy Grate III and his husband, Maxime Levesque-Bellerive, Logan Michael Grate and Tiffany Priddy and her wife Tina Rodriguez; and 2 brothers, David Grate and Gene and Renoyce Grate.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Parkersburg, WV, with Pastor Keith Hostutler and Pastor Shane Hostutler officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 11 a.m. until 1 . at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
