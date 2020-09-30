AMESVILLE — Herbert Raymond (H.R) Maxwell, 71, of Amesville, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Sept. 22, 2020.
Surviving H.R. are his four children Brad (Svea) Maxwell of Amesville, Mary (Maxwell) Clark of Chauncey, Katie (Brent) (Maxwell) Kerins of Amesville, Chris (Lisa) Maxwell of Defiance, Ohio; a brother, Don Maxwell of Lancaster, Ohio; and 11 grandchildren.
H.R. is preceded in death by his parents Raymond H. and Lucille G. (Nutt) Maxwell, two brothers Ronald and Richard Maxwell, and a grandchild Gabriel Clark.
H.R. drove truck for many years and was member of the Eagles in Jacksonville.
H.R. lived his life his way and wanted a simple funeral. A graveside service will be held on Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. at Mound Hill Cemetery north of Amesville on Route 329.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Buckeye Hills Foundation or United Seniors of Athens County in memory of H.R. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.